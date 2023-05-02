UP farmer gets electrocuted at farm fence

Shahjahanpur, May 2 (IANS) A young farmer was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high-voltage electric fence at a farmland in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.

The fence was laid around the field in Mirzapur area to prevent stray cattle from damaging crops by the victim Vijay Kumar's elder brother, Budhpal.

Budhpal said: "The fence was set up quite close to an electric pole and it got charged by an accident and my brother got electrocuted. I tried saving my brother but despite all efforts, he died on the spot."

Man Bahadur, SHO of Mirzapur police station, said: "The body has been sent for an autopsy. However, no complaint has been lodged by anyone so far. We are investigating the matter."

In a similar case in January, a 40-year-old man was killed in the Mohammadi area of neighbouring Kheri district.

The state government has banned the use of electrified fences but farmers continue to put them up to save their crops from stray cattle.

