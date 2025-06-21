Fake Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Man arrested for threatening Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, June 21 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha received death threats, allegedly in the name of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The matter, which raised alarm in political and security circles, has now been cracked by the Patna police.

Following the complaint lodged by Kushwaha’s assistant at the Secretariat police station, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma initiated a swift investigation.

In a surprising twist, the alleged caller has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Darauli in Siwan district.

He has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

A mobile phone, SIM card, and a diary with contact numbers of several individuals—including political figures—have been recovered from him.

Upon interrogation, Rakesh Kumar confessed to having previously been associated with Upendra Kushwaha’s party.

However, he claimed to be disillusioned with Kushwaha’s political stance and policies, which led him to issue the threat.

He further admitted to impersonating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to intensify fear and create political pressure.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said: “The accused had no known direct links to the Bishnoi gang. He acted out of political anger and used the name to make the threat appear more serious.”

Earlier, Kushwaha wrote on X, “Between 8:52 PM and 9:20 PM on Thursday (June 19), he received seven consecutive threatening calls from unknown numbers, along with an MMS/SMS warning him to stop making political statements against a 'particular party' or face dire consequences.”

This incident follows a pattern of recent threats in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Purnea MP Pappu Yadav.

The gang’s name is increasingly being misused to create panic and draw attention.

Police have urged the public to avoid spreading panic and assured strict action against such impersonators.

