Fake call centre duping foreign nationals busted in Gurugram; 4 held

Gurugram, July 5 (IANS) The police have busted a fake call centre in Gurugram that had been allegedly duping foreign nationals on the pretext of booking tickets for football and rugby matches and music concerts, officials said on Friday.

A police team conducted a raid on Friday after receiving inputs that a fake call centre was being run from house number 367, Sector-55 Gurugram and nabbed four people.

Call centre operators Sonu, Aakash Chauhan aka Sky, Suraj Kumar Bharti and Seemant Raghav were arrested, they said.

The police said they recovered 4 laptops and 4 headphones from their possession.

To dupe people, the accused used to paste Ads of football and rugby matches and music concerts on Google and provided toll free numbers to victims.

During the booking of tickets, the accused used to make the callers buy Walmart gift cards and told them that there is a problem in their debit/credit card and ticket booking. Then by asking for the numbers of those gift cards, they would get those gift card numbers redeemed by some Chinese nationals through Telegram and get that money deposited in their crypto wallet.

One of the accused Sonu used to share 50% of the profit with his partner Akash Chauhan. Apart from this, Sonu had employed fellow accused Suraj Kumar Bharti and Seemant Raghav as callers and used to give 30% of the profit to them. He also used to give incentives from time to time to these people.

A FIR has been registered at the cyber crime police station.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.