FairPoint: Pak, spies and Rahul -- Operation Sindoor churns out the truth about them

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) There can be no better analogy than the 'Samudra Manthan' to describe India's Operation Sindoor against terror-promoting Pakistan.

Samudra Manthan, a significant event in Sanatan Dharma, refers to the churning of the ocean to obtain the nectar of immortality. It symbolises a cosmic struggle between good and evil, ultimately won by the righteous.

Just as the mythological Manthan yielded nectar for the virtuous, Operation Sindoor has unearthed truths that are proving to be eye-opening not only for the world but also for the nation. It has exposed Pakistan's duplicity regarding terrorism and unmasked individuals working against India's security and interests.

While Pakistan is being held accountable for fostering terrorism in India, hidden operatives -- all Indian citizens -- are being exposed one by one. These individuals have been covertly working for Pakistan, discreetly passing on sensitive information.

Then there are also those on the political spectrum who have made statements that seem to be aimed at undermining India's anti-terror actions. Operation Sindoor, an unprecedented action, has indeed produced mind-boggling results.

It has unmasked individuals within India who were gnawing at the nation's security framework. Around 15 men and women have been arrested for spying for the neighbouring country. These include a YouTuber, a security guard, a businessman, an app developer, students, and even ordinary people.

All they needed was a mobile phone -- to shoot and transmit pictures, data, or any other information related to defence establishments, religious sites, railways, airports, tourist spots, or even random locations. For most of them, money was the primary motivation. In some cases, honey traps were employed, but the demand was always for real-time and archived information.

These accused individuals were recruited into the spy network through various methods: social media, monetary incentives, false promises, messaging apps, and even personal visits to Pakistan.

Most of these spies fall within the 20-40 age group, and several were being groomed as long-term assets. This is evident in the case of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra from Hisar, Haryana, who has 3.85 lakh YouTube subscribers and has travelled to several countries, including Pakistan and China.

Earlier this year, she visited Pahalgam in Kashmir, where she recorded several videos.

Her case underscores how Pakistan is leveraging social media influencers for espionage against India. Since Operation Sindoor began, almost daily, a new face has been unmasked -- people who would otherwise have gone undetected.

While Operation Sindoor has exposed spies, it has also revealed peculiar behaviour from some in the political arena. Even as the operation continues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been persistently attacking the government, raising questions such as how many Indian aircraft were shot down. He has criticised the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan and questioned who sought mediation.

Not stopping there, Gandhi has also claimed that New Delhi's foreign policy has collapsed, even as all-party delegations are touring 33 countries to present India's case that Pakistan sponsors terrorism. He even referred to Pakistan's shelling in Jammu and Kashmir as a "tragedy" rather than calling it an act of terror.

Following his lead, other Congress leaders have made statements that have earned praise from Pakistan. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge described Operation Sindoor as a "chutput yudh (small war)".

These statements have been widely circulated by Pakistani media and used by its establishment to attack India on international platforms.

Why Rahul Gandhi would make such statements while the nation is engaged in counter-terror operations is puzzling. While scrutiny is essential in a democracy, timing and intent are what matter most.

Operation Sindoor, a successful military operation launched on May 7 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, targeted nine terror bases in Pakistan and was carried out jointly by India's tri-services.

It demonstrated India's military prowess and Pakistan's continued support for terrorism.

The precision strikes hit only terror bases, avoiding civilian and military targets, underscoring India's strategic intent and capabilities. However, Pakistan retaliated with a sinister move, launching swarms of drones into Indian territory and shelling residential areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 10, in retaliation, India destroyed 11 Pakistani airbases, shocking its army and government. Reports suggest that even some of Pakistan's nuclear facilities were damaged in these airstrikes.

Facing massive destruction, Pakistan swiftly pleaded for a ceasefire.

This operation has instilled newfound confidence in India's people and stunned the world.

Pakistan's complicity in terrorism is totally exposed today. It has been shown that it is on the side of terrorism. From attending the funeral rites of terrorists and giving them state honours, the establishment in Pakistan has, for the first time, exhibited its deep terror network.

Operation Sindoor has forced Pakistan to show its true colours -- to reveal its intent to nurture terrorist factories and spread extremism not only in India but across the globe.

Just as the mythological Samudra Manthan led to a momentous gain, so too has this Operation Sindoor -- unveiling truths, some bitter and some overwhelmingly positive and encouraging.

