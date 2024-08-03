Ex-Assam MLA Ashok Sarma leaves BJP, set to join Cong

Guwahati, Aug 3 (IANS) Former MLA from Assam’s Nalbari Assembly segment, Ashok Sarma has left the BJP and is set to join the Congress within a week.

Sarma, an RSS Swayamsevak, had a three-decade-long association with the BJP.

He won the Assembly poll from the Nalbari seat in 2016, however, he was denied a ticket in 2021 and Jayanta Mallabaruah, a close associate of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was picked by the BJP to contest the elections.

Mallabaruah was also made a minister in the Sarma-led Cabinet three years ago.

Meanwhile, Ashok Sarma alleged that he was repeatedly insulted by Jayanta Mallabaruah in the last few years.

“Although I was not given a ticket in Nalbari, I never revolted against the party. All I wanted was to have some respect from Mallabaruah, who is junior to me in the party. I was doing the BJP’s work when the party had no prospects in Assam. Now I have to leave the party in its good days,” he said.

Sarma claimed that he informed the state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita more than once but no action was taken by the leadership to pacify him.

“I was left with no other choice but to leave the party,” Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Kalita asserted that the BJP will suffer no loss due to the departure of Ashok Sarma.

He told reporters here, “I doubt whether Ashok Sarma had voted for the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.”

On the other hand, Bhupen Borah, the state President of Congress in Assam told IANS, “Although I did not have any direct conversation with Ashok Sarma; however, one of our senior leaders apprised me about the situation.

“We have made a policy for ex-MLAs, MPs to join our party. The district unit will take the final decision in this regard.

“Ashok Sarma comes from the Nalbari District and our district unit will take a call on his joining.”

The Congress leader also mentioned that the Nalbari District Congress committee has not voiced any opposition to Sarma’s joining the party fold.

