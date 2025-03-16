Even police not safe: RJD tears into Nitish govt for turning Bihar into ‘haven of criminals’

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Bihar has been shaken by series of violent incidents of crime in the past four days. Two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) faced brutal attacks on duty, later succumbing to the injuries while incidents of assaults on police personnel have also been reported from other places during the Holi festival. This surge in violence has sparked outrage across the state, with RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari accusing the NDA government in Bihar of fostering a breeding ground where criminals are being let loose and running amok with impunity.

Tiwari, while addressing the escalating lawlessness in the state told IANS, “Bihar under the NDA government has become a haven for criminals. In this so-called double-engine government, those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring public safety, the police, are themselves not safe. The public is left to depend on God for their protection. What we are witnessing is a 'Gundaraj' (rule of thugs) and a 'Aparadhi Raj' (criminal rule)."

"Bihar is in anarchy. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in a state of unconsciousness. The best thing for Bihar is for this government to go. The people of Bihar have been suffering due to the terror of criminals, and now even the police are falling victim to their brutality,” he added.

The incident that triggered this outcry was the murder of ASI Santosh Kumar in Bihar's Munger district, the second police personnel to be killed in cold blood. ASI Kumar had gone with his team to mediate a dispute between two families in the Nandalalpura area but the situation turned violent and he was brutally beaten by the mob, leading to his death.

The situation escalated when an unidentified assailant attacked ASI Kumar with a sharp weapon, striking him on the head. Despite being rushed to Patna for treatment, ASI Kumar succumbed to his injuries. The Mufassil police station head, Chandan Kumar, confirmed the tragic death of the officer.

This murder follows a series of similar attacks on police officials across the state, raising serious concerns about the safety of law enforcement personnel.

Reports of police being targeted during the Holi festivities have further underscored the alarming breakdown of law and order.

RJD leaders have voiced their anger, demanding immediate action from the state government to address the growing violence and protect the lives of both civilians and police officers.

