Why The Story of Dushala So Important In The Times of Israel & Gaza War?

Hyderabad theatre group Sutradhar is gearing up to host "Dushala" on 5th November at Ravindra Bharati. The performance, led by Alekhya Punjala in the role of Dushala, is directed by Vinay Varma and presented by Pritham K Chakravarthy.

For those unfamiliar, Dushala was the princess of Hastinapura, the only daughter of King Dhritarashtra and Queen Gandhari in the epic Mahabharata. She is the sole sister of the Kauravas. Dushala endures pain and yearns for an individual identity. Her lament delves into the neglect she faced from her mother since birth, even before, recounting the circumstances of her unwanted existence. Betrayed by her brother, who mercilessly traded her to Jayadrath as compensation for a loss at Draupadi's swayamvar, Dushala expresses deep-seated anguish.

Central to her narrative is an enlightening discourse on nurturing sons, as she contrasts her own upbringing with the quality time she invests in her child, breaking the cycle of neglect. Most significantly, she imparts wisdom to her son Surath, highlighting the senselessness of warfare. Her eventual detachment from Hastinapur marks the pinnacle of the performance. The story of Dushala holds significance against the backdrop of the war in Israel and Gaza, emphasizing the futility of war.

This 60-minute solo act weaves together elements of Kuchipudi and Folk dance, creating a poignant and compelling narrative. Catch this engrossing show next Sunday.