Watch: Rashmika's Infectious Cheer Brightens Mumbai Airport

Rashmika Mandanna caught everyone's attention with her radiant beauty and cheerful nature at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. Known for her stunning looks, the Pushpa 2 actress left the airport staff and onlookers visibly charmed as she smiled and greeted the paparazzi.

Rashmika was seen leaving Mumbai after work commitments. She warmly greeted photographers and stopped to chat while her travel documents were checked. Her bright, infectious smile immediately uplifted everyone's mood.

In a viral video circulating online, Rashmika can be seen in casual attire smiling and engaging in a charming interaction with the paparazzi. She asked them to check out her new song, Sooseki, which was released earlier today.

Beyond her stunning looks, fans highly anticipate Mandanna's upcoming acting projects. Chief among them is 'Pushpa 2', where she reunites with Allu Arjun, reprising her role as Srivalli. The makers recently released a new song featuring the co-stars to build excitement ahead of the film's release on August 15.