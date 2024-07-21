Viraaji to hit the screens on August 2nd

Varun Sandesh is gearing up for his next film on August 2nd. His new project is titled Viraaji. Produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in association with Maha Movies, Viraaji marks the directorial debut of Adhyanth Harsha.

Its Trailer was unveiled today in the presence of director Srikanth Addala.

Srikanth Addala said, "Varun Sandesh played the lead in my first film, Kotha Bangaru Lokam. I just saw the trailer of Viraaji. It's thrilling, with new visuals, good production values, and a rich feel. The title, Varun's look, and the story all seem very exciting. This movie has the potential to be a super hit for Varun Sandesh. Congratulations to the producer, Mahendra Nath Kondla. Happy birthday to Varun Sandesh! The movie Viraji releases on August 2nd. Everyone should watch it; I hope it becomes a super hit."

The film is going to be released by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the biggest banners in the country.

