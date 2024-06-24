Varun Sandesh's Nindha Latest Collections

Talented actor Varun Sandesh's latest outing Nindha directed and produced by Rajesh Jagannadham on The Fervent Indie Productions banner received encouraging reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Everyone is appreciating director Rajesh Jagannadham for coming up with a unique concept based on real incidents and making it in an engaging manner, though Nindha marks his maiden venture.

Varun Sandesh is also being lauded for his impeccable performance. Many are of the opinion that Nindha is a perfect comeback movie for Varun Sandesh. He is also praised for picking such a different concept.

The movie which got good reviews is doing well at the box office as well. Nindha, indeed, is the no.1 grossing film in Telugu states for this weekend. As per trade analysts, the movie which was made on a decent budget will recover its investment and turn out to be a commercial hit.