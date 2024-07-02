Varun Sandesh is ready with promising movie Viraaji

Varun Sandesh, fresh off the success of Nindha, is gearing up for his next film. His new project is titled Viraaji. Produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in association with Maha Movies, Viraaji marks the directorial debut of Adhyanth Harsha.

The film has completed its shooting schedule and is set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on August 2nd. A title launch event was today held at Hyderabad Prasad Labs.

Producer Mahendra Nath Kondla said, "We believe 'Viraaji' is a strong title. Varun Sandesh has delivered several successful films and established himself as a leading hero. This film will showcase him in a completely new avatar. We are very pleased with how the movie has shaped up and are targeting an August 2nd release. We have extensive promotional plans in place for this month. As newcomers in the industry, we seek your support."

Varun Sandesh said, "Harsha narrated the story of 'Viraaji' to me. While listening to the first part, I could predict a few plot points within ten minutes. But the second half had me experiencing goosebumps. I immediately told Harsha the story was excellent and expressed my strong desire to be a part of it. This may be Harsha's first film as a director, but it has the potential to be the first of many successes. He has a bright future ahead. The success of my recent film 'Nindha' brought back the kind of opening I hadn't seen in ten years. It's been a huge motivator, and director Rajesh has even received offers from two big productions. I see a similar bright future for Harsha. There is exactly a month left for our film's release, and promotions begin today. We are confident you will all enjoy 'Viraaji'. It's a unique film unlike anything I have done in my 17-year career. My character in this film is my craziest one yet. The first look will be unveiled on the 10th of this month, and it will surely surprise you. It took an hour to get into character every day. I'm eagerly awaiting the release of 'Viraaji'. Our producer, Mahendra, is like a brother to me. We're committed to ensuring the film reaches."