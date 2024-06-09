Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD trailer to be out in few hours

Kalki 2898 AD trailer release today: Countdown has begun for the release of the much-awaited film of the year and Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The previous teasers showing the glimpses of the fictional world and Prabhas’ AI-powered high-end sarcastic car Bujji have been getting fans excited about the film.

The sci-fi epic trailer will be out in a few hours from now. The trailer is going to be in multiple languages. Sharing his film’s new poster, Prabhas had announced that, “Unveiling the future. #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th.”

‘Kalki 2898 AD' is being produced on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore. The sci-fi movie boasts of an ensemble cast which includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi film is gearing for its theatrical release on June 27, 2024.

