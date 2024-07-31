Payal Rajput's 'Rakshana' streaming on'Aha' from August 1.

Sensational actress Payal Rajput stars in the gripping investigative thriller "Rakshana," directed and produced by Pranadeep Thakur. After its successful theatrical release on June 7, the film is set to captivate audiences on the streaming platform Aha, starting August 1. The movie’s digital distribution is handled by Bhavani Media.

Inspired by real-life events, "Rakshana" features Payal Rajput in the role of "Lady Singham," a character that has garnered significant popularity. The engaging storyline, riveting narrative, and compelling performances offer viewers an edge-of-the-seat experience.

In addition to Rajput, the film includes notable performances by Maanas Nagulapalli, Rajeev Kanakala, and Chakrapani Ananda. The music, composed by the young and talented Mahathi Swara Sagar, adds another layer to this thrilling experience.

"Rakshana" is poised to be the top choice for viewers seeking thrilling OTT entertainment this weekend.