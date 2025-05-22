Naga Chaitanya’s Shoyu Restaurant in Bad News: Allegations of Cockroach in Food

Naga Chaitanya’s premium cloud kitchen restaurant, Shoyu, has been at the center of controversy after a customer claimed to have found a cockroach in the food they ordered yesterday. The incident was shared on social media platform X, sparking widespread discussion about food hygiene and safety.

The customer reported that they had ordered food worth ₹5,000 and noticed the cockroach in one of the dishes. After raising a complaint through Swiggy, a refund of ₹500 was issued. However, the customer expressed dissatisfaction with the response, questioning how such a well-known restaurant could overlook basic hygiene.

Shoyu, known for serving Pan-Asian cuisine, was launched by Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya and has gained popularity for its rich flavors and premium food offerings. Celebrities like Jr NTR have also praised the food. The restaurant was founded during the lockdown with the aim of bringing gourmet Asian food to customers' doorsteps.

In a post on X, the customer shared an image of the meal along with a sarcastic message asking the team to "start by making sure there are no cockroaches in the food." The post quickly caught the attention of netizens, many of whom echoed concerns about food safety and cleanliness.

This is not the first time Shoyu has faced hygiene-related complaints. A few months ago, a woman reported finding a live snail in her food order from the same restaurant, which led to significant backlash online. The incident raised further concerns about the cleanliness standards of cloud kitchens and food delivery services.

As the post continues to circulate online, many are awaiting a response from the Shoyu team regarding the matter. The incident has sparked a wider conversation about hygiene standards in popular cloud kitchens and food delivery services.