Mayasabha Teaser Out: Watch Here, Series Streams from August 7

Adding to its stellar lineup, the platform is now set to premiere a sensational Telugu original series, "Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans", streaming exclusively on Sony LIV from August 7.

Set in the mid-1990s in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, Mayasabha is an intriguing political drama that is loosely inspired by a few landmark political events. It showcases the turbulent political landscape of the time. At its heart, the series traces the brotherly rivalry between two young politicians from opposing parties, tracing their parallel rise as invincible political titans in the state's power corridors. Packed with political coups, shifting loyalties, betrayals, and dramatic turns, the series explores the gritty underbelly of real-life politics.

Created by acclaimed filmmaker Deva Katta, the series features Aadhi Pinisetty as Kakarla Krishnama Naidu, Chaitanya Rao as MS Rami Reddy, and Divya Dutta as Iravati Basu, among others. It is directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar. Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Sree Harsha produced the project under the banner Hitmen & Proodos Productions LLP.

Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the intriguing teaser today, offering a sneak peek into the show. It begins with the state Chief Minister summoning his MLAs to a hotel, ready to expel 35 of them. We are then introduced to Naidu (Aadi Pinishetty) and Reddy (Chaitanya Rao Madadi), friends aligned with different political parties. Naidu finds himself clashing with his father-in-law to protect his political existence and asks Reddy whether he would escape from this crisis. The teaser highlights the deep camaraderie between the two leaders despite ideological differences, ultimately showcasing how their bond and political circumstances shape their rise within their respective parties.

Watch Mayasabha Teaser Here

Mayasabha presents a compelling inside view of political machinations, which is rarely seen by the public. It promises to intrigue, shock, and thrill audiences with its layered storytelling and gripping drama.

Don’t miss this rollercoaster of secrets, power, and ambition. Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans premieres exclusively on Sony LIV on August 7, streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

So far in 2025, Sony LIV has come up with various popular original shows like The Waking of a Nation, Black, White & Gray – Love Kills, Kankhajura, and The Hunt – The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case.