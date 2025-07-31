Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans Trailer Out Now: Watch Trailer Here

The much-awaited trailer of Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans has officially been launched. Directed by visionary filmmaker Deva Katta, the political drama stars Aadi Pinishetty and Chaitanya Rao Madadi in lead roles. A Sony LIV original, the series explores the transformation of two close friends into bitter ideological rivals, heading opposing political parties.

Set against the backdrop of pivotal political developments in erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh between 1974 and 1983, the first season traces the protagonists’ journey from student activists to emerging leaders. Co-directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, Mayasabha is set for a worldwide premiere on August 7.

The trailer was unveiled at a grand event held in Hyderabad, with actor Sai Durgha Tej gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. The cast, crew, and members of the media were present to celebrate the launch.

A Glimpse into the Trailer

The trailer introduces Krishna Kanth Naidu (Aadi Pinishetty) and MS Rami Reddy (Chaitanya Rao Madadi), two passionate youths drawn into politics with noble intentions. Initially united by friendship, their ideological differences and unfolding political events turn them into fierce adversaries. With themes of brotherhood, betrayal, and the thirst for power, the trailer sets the stage for a high-stakes political saga that promises intense drama and emotional depth.

Sai Durgha Tej’s Emotional Tribute

Speaking at the event, Sai Durgha Tej shared his long-standing connection with Deva Katta, recalling how their bond began during Autonagar Surya. “In 2021, during a dark phase in my life, Deva garu stood by me like a ray of light. I can never forget that. When he once told me about a story with two protagonists told in three parts, I even said I’d audition for it. He’s been nurturing Mayasabha for over a decade. I wholeheartedly wish the team all the very best.”

Deva Katta on the Making of Mayasabha

“Mayasabha is not just a series—it’s a dream I’ve cherished since childhood,” said Deva Katta. “In 2016, Sree Harsha brought me a concept centered on two friends navigating Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape. It felt like House of Cards, but rooted in our soil. Initially envisioned as a film, it was restructured into a web series during the pandemic. Sony LIV gave it the perfect platform.”

Praising Sony LIV, he added, “They celebrate grounded, emotionally resonant storytelling. Danish sir and his team have been incredibly supportive. Though we shot material equal to three films, we wrapped it in just 90 days—an incredible achievement. From now until August 7, Mayasabha is ours. After that, it belongs to the audience.”

Sony LIV’s Commitment to Regional Excellence

Danish Khan, Business Head of Sony LIV, expressed pride in backing Mayasabha. “Sony LIV has always championed authentic Indian stories. With shows like Scam, Maharani, and Gullak, we've set a standard. Mayasabha is one of our most powerful Telugu originals—distinct, rooted, and yet globally appealing.”

Saugata Mukherjee, Head of Content, added, “Great stories take time. Mayasabha was years in the making, and Deva poured his soul into it. It's a rare project that looked phenomenal both on paper and on screen.”

Lead Cast on Their Roles

Aadi Pinishetty said, “I’ve always wanted to do a political drama. When Deva sir narrated this story, I said yes instantly. The depth of research and detail is impressive—I’m sure people will binge it on Day 1.”

Chaitanya Rao Madadi added, “This is a milestone project for me. Working with stalwarts like Divya garu, Nassar sir, and Sai Kumar sir was an honour. Aadi has been like a brother and mentor throughout.”

Crew and Cast Share Their Experiences

Kiran Jay Kumar, co-director: “Thanks to Deva garu and the producers for this opportunity. Mayasabha will definitely make waves.”

Vijay Krishna, producer: “Deva Katta is family. This project is very close to our hearts.”

Sree Harsha, producer: “What started as a dream 8 years ago is now a reality.”

Divya Dutta, making her Telugu debut: “This role will always be special. I’m thrilled to enter Telugu cinema with such a powerful series.”

Srikanth Iyengar: “Deva is one of the finest directors I’ve worked with. Mayasabha is remarkable.”

Ravindra Vijay: “This is my fourth Sony LIV project. Deva gives complete creative freedom—it’s a joy.”

Charitha Varma: “I’m thankful to Deva garu for trusting me with this role. Working with Aadi and Chaitanya was incredible.”

Shaktikanth Karthik, music composer: “This is my second outing with Sony LIV after Brinda. Deva’s passion made this special.”

Suresh Ragutu, DOP: “Filming Mayasabha was a creative high. I look forward to future collaborations.”

The Team Behind Mayasabha

The ensemble cast features seasoned actors including Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, Nassar, Shatru, Ravindra Vijay, Srikanth Iyengar, Tanya Ravichandran, and Charitha Varma. The series is backed by producers Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Sree Harsha, with evocative music by Shaktikanth Karthik and captivating visuals by Suresh Ragutu.

Get ready to witness an epic tale of power, friendship, and politics. Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans streams exclusively on Sony LIV from August 7.

Watch Mayasabha Trailer Here