Mayasabha OTT Series: Deva Katta Heaps Praises on Aadhi Pinisetty's Journey

Deva Katta's Words on Aadhi Pinisetty’s Journey

Born into cinema, Aadhi Pinisetty could have taken the easy road. His father, Ravi Raja Pinisetty, is one of Telugu cinema’s most successful directors, with over 40 films alongside legends like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Mohan Babu, and Venkatesh.

But Aadhi chose not to inherit fame—he chose to earn it.

He began his acting journey with Oka V Chitram (2006) in Telugu, gaining recognition in Tamil with Eeram (2009). Over time, his powerful performances in Sarrainodu, Ninnu Kori, Rangasthalam, Mirugam, and Maragadha Naanayam showcased his remarkable versatility—effortlessly shifting between hero, villain, and supporting roles. Personally, I first noticed Aadhi in Ninnu Kori—his diction and the dignity of his performance left a lasting impression.

So, when Mayasabha transitioned to an OTT format, he was the first person who came to mind. I narrated the script to him over an eight-hour Zoom call, offering him either lead depending on the casting for the other. Once Chaitanya Rao came on board, Aadhi stepped into the role of KKN, while Chaitanya fit naturally into MSR.

Working with Aadhi has been a blessing. KKN is a layered character—his stammer, his financial struggles against limitless dreams, and his instinct to rely on intelligence over emotion form the essence of a leader in the making. Aadhi approached the role with precision: immersing himself in the political rhythms of the era, refining his body language, and perfecting the silences between words.

His dedication was evident in script readings, his thoughtful handling of KKN’s stammer to make it endearing rather than distracting, and his genuine off-screen friendship with Chaitanya Rao. With his disarming smile and innocence, Aadhi brought an authenticity that turned KKN into a character audiences could connect to—a reflection of a real-life legend.

Some unforgettable moments he crafted include:

The fleeting glance at his bloodied hand before shaking MSR’s hand on the bus in Episode 3—a shot that made it to the trailer.

The witty comeback to CBR while receiving nomination papers, where he improvised a mocking retort in CBR’s own style—turning the scene into a true heroic high.

The nationwide acclaim of Mayasabha has now redefined Aadhi’s career. Today, he stands as the face of Telugu land’s most ambitious political drama. And for him, this recognition validates the long, patient journey—the years of waiting, building, and refusing half-baked scripts.

Because every person is indeed a walking story. And Aadhi’s is one worth celebrating.