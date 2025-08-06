Mayasabha OTT Review and Rating: A Riveting and Taut Political Drama

Is Mayasabha a work of fiction or a bold political statement?

SonyLIV's original political web series Mayasabha, created by Deva Katta and co-directed by Kiran Jay Kumar, explores the rise and rivalry of two young politicians. But as you watch, you can’t help but think of real-life leaders like YS Rajasekhar Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu. The resemblance in characters is unmistakable — even if the makers insist it’s purely fictional.

Story Summary

Mayasabha follows the journey of Krishnam Naidu (Aadhi Pinisetty), a young man from a farming family with big dreams of serving the public. At the same time, Rami Reddy (Chaitanya Rao), a doctor and son of feared Rayalaseema don Bombula Shiva Reddy, wants nothing to do with his father's violent legacy.

The two men cross paths and form a strong bond. But politics has a way of turning friends into foes. Their relationship evolves from friendship to rivalry, shaped by personal ambitions and national political developments — including decisions made by Prime Minister Iravati Basu (Divya Dutta), who declares Emergency. Other key figures include veteran politician Rayapati Chakradhar Rao (Sai Kumar), whose influence further shifts the power dynamics.

What Works

Engaging Political Narrative: Despite being labeled as fiction, the series evokes clear parallels with Andhra Pradesh's political past. Familiar faces like Indira Gandhi, NTR, Vangaveeti Ranga, and others seem to echo through the characters.

Balanced Storytelling: The makers don’t glorify or vilify anyone. They take a neutral stance, letting the story unfold through strategic moves, caste politics, and emotional drama.

Strong Performances: Aadhi Pinisetty is convincing as the clever, calculated Krishnam Naidu (reminiscent of Chandrababu), while Chaitanya Rao shines as the emotional Rami Reddy (YSR-like). Their transformation from friends to political rivals is handled skillfully.

Powerful Dialogues on Caste & Power: Deva Katta doesn’t shy away from addressing caste dynamics in politics. Several scenes tackle these themes head-on, adding depth to the characters’ motivations.

Visuals & Background Score: The production design, camera work, and background music recreate the era effectively. However, a few VFX-heavy scenes (especially involving beheadings) could have been better.

What Could Have Been Better

Slow Mid-Section: A hospital episode and college love track may feel like distractions. Some viewers might not like seeing their favorite political figures in a romantic light.

Predictable Plot Points: Certain moments feel familiar, especially for viewers aware of Andhra Pradesh's political history.

Missing Impact in Some Roles: Shankar Mahanti and Sai Kumar deliver powerful performances, but a few supporting roles like Nasser and Shatru are underutilized.

Final Verdict

Mayasabha is a compelling political drama that dares to mirror reality while staying within the safe zone of fiction. It offers a balanced portrayal of two iconic leaders, without choosing sides. With nine episodes, the first season builds a solid foundation and ends right before the most anticipated political showdown — the Ashram Hotel episode.

Get ready for Season 2, where the battle between the “uncle and nephew” could shake things up even more. The seeds of political betrayal and power struggles are already planted.

If you’re into gripping political narratives with a realistic touch, Mayasabha is worth watching.

Bottom line:

Mayasabha is not just a series — it's a smartly packaged political commentary with a fictional mask. Watch it for the drama, the power play, and the performances.