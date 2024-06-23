Koti Launched A Feel-Good From Pranayagodari

These days there is a good demand for new stories and movies being filmed in natural locations. Meanwhile, a rural backdrop movie Pranayagodari with a different concept is coming to enthrall the audience. This movie is being made as a feel-good entertainer directed by PL Vignesh. Actor Sadan, who hails from the famous comedian Ali’s family, plays the lead role while Priyanka Prasad will be seen as the heroine.

Paramalla Lingaiah is producing this film 'Pranayagodari' ambitiously on PLV Creations banner. Currently, the unit is busy with post-production activities and is also doing vigorous promotions. As part of this, a Feel-Good song from this movie was launched. The song was launched by popular music director Koti. This love beat number which goes like Kalalo Kalalo… is very pleasant. The beauty of Godavari and the scenes shot in natural locations give a fresh feel. Along with the costumes of the lead pair, the looks of the side dancers are also attractive in this song.

*After launching the song, Koti said,* “This song from Pranayagodari gives a fresh feel and it appeals to all sections of the audience. The lyrics of the song, the beat, the scenes, and the costumes of the actors were all exceptional. All the best to the entire film unit.”

The previously released posters and the freshly unveiled song give an impression that the film Pranayagodari true to it's title has been shot in natural locations. It is clearly evident that besides showing the beauty of Godavari and the way of life of the people, the movie with a feel-good love story will give a new experience to the audience.

Markandeya is providing the music for this movie which is coming with many aspects that will attract the youth. Edara Prasad is working as a cameraman. Jagadish Pilli is the Chief Co-Director, TSS Kumar is the Designer, Ganta Srinivas is the Assistant Director. The release date of this movie will be announced very soon.

Cast: Sadan, Priyanka Prasad, Saikumar, 30 years Prithvi, Jabardast Rajamouli, Sunil Ravinuthala etc.