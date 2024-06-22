Honeymoon Express' surges ahead at box-office with new screens getting added

'Honeymoon Express' is impressing audiences across the board, proving to be a hit with both mainstream and discerning viewers. Directed by Bala Rajasekharuni, the film is produced by KKR and Bala Raj under New Reel India. It was released in theatres on June 21.

Opening on just 50 screens on Friday, the romantic fantasy entertainer has experienced a very encouraging response, expanding to 70 screens in a single day. Demand is surging, particularly in B and C centers, where distributors are happy to add new showings.

Critics and audiences alike are praising the film's four songs, its innovative story concept that tackles relatable contemporary issues of love, marriage, and relationships.

The fresh pairing of Hebah Patel and Chaitanya Rao is generating excitement, while the unexpected duo of Suhasini and Tanikella Bharani is a delightful surprise. Hebah Patel's sizzling chemistry with her co-star and their tastefully portrayed romantic moments have been seen as key highlights. A particularly intimate scene in a spectacular song in the second half is generating major buzz.

'Honeymoon Express' is a breath of fresh air, effectively drawing audiences back to theaters. This film has garnered the genuine support of stalwarts like K Raghavendra Rao garu, Vijayendra Prasad, and several A-list celebrities like Nagarjuna, RGV, Adivi Sesh, Amala Akkineni, and Avasarala Srinivas. Their praise highlights the film's originality, entertainment value, and its insightful message about navigating marriage.