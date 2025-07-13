Dev Katta’s Mayasabha Teaser Insults Reddy Community?

The teaser of Mayasabha, directed by Dev Katta, was released, and it’s already stirring debate. At first glance, the teaser appears to be a one-sided portrayal of a character modeled after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, giving him edge. In terms of tone and narrative style, Mayasabha seems reminiscent of Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu—films criticized for their glorified, one-dimensional portrayals. The teaser, too, gives off the vibe of a tribute piece rather than a balanced political drama.

While the film claims to be fictionalized, such visual choices often blur the line between fact and fiction and tend to provoke controversy.

However, the most contentious moment comes toward the end, with a provocative dialogue exchange. A character from the Reddy community questions Naidu’s entry into politics by saying, “You were born in a farmer’s family, why politics for you?” Naidu’s character replies, “You were born in a tax-collecting rowdy family. Why politics for you?”—followed by both characters laughing.

This segment has triggered backlash online, with many interpreting it as a direct insult to the Reddy community, painting them as aggressors while casting Naidu’s community in a righteous light.

What’s more surprising is how the teaser made its way onto OTT platforms, which are usually cautious and quick to reject content that poses potential legal risks. If a complaint is filed, the series may face legal scrutiny or even a takedown.

There’s also speculation that the controversial line was included intentionally in the teaser for shock value and to generate buzz. While it might be muted or edited out in the final streaming version, using such bait can backfire—especially when it touches on sensitive caste or political sentiments.

Dev Katta might be banking on the publicity, but if the controversy gains momentum, it could result in reputational damage or even legal complications for the team behind Mayasabha.