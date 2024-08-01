Average Student Nani is a must-watch in theatres: Pawan Kumar Kothuri

Pawan Kumar Kothuri who made an impressive debut with Merise Merise is the director, lead actor, and also the producer for the movie Average Student Nani. Made under the banner of Sri Neelakanta Mahadeva Entertainments LLP, the film is set to release in theatres tomorrow. It will be released in theatres through PVR Inox Pictures. On Wednesday, the hero and heroines interacted with the media.

Pawan Kumar stated, "After Merise Merise, I worked on a new script that revolves around student life. I wanted a fresh face for the role. I had already decided on the actresses, and I wanted the hero should have a de-glam look. Eventually, I decided to take on the role myself. It took a lot of time to convince Jhansi Garu. She asked for many details about the character. During my short film days, I handled all crafts, but managing all departments in feature films was challenging. I found shooting romantic scenes particularly tough. This is a film that must be watched in theatres. It’s a movie that you should enjoy with whistles and cheers."