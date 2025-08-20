Embracing AI need of the hour, to be used responsibly and positively: CM Fadnavis

Pune, Aug 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the need of the hour is to embrace artificial intelligence for favorable development.

Although cases of digital financial fraud are also coming to the fore due to artificial intelligence, it is necessary to use artificial intelligence responsibly and positively.

The use of 'AI' for healthcare in remote areas and in drug manufacturing is an example of this. He was speaking at the inauguration of Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute at Symbiosis International University.

“In the present era, major changes are taking place due to artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semiconductors. If the challenges of such technologies are utilized efficiently, positive effects are seen on the speed of progress and efficiency. Indians have the potential to succeed even in the fast-paced wave of artificial intelligence. For this, there is a need for educational institutions that can spread this knowledge to the common people. Symbiosis has taken the initiative at the right time for this and in this effort, SAI will be a successful and pioneering institution in the country,” asserted the Chief Minister.

Stating that this is the right time to learn about artificial intelligence and take the lead in this revolution, CM Fadnavis said that the state government has started efforts to use artificial intelligence in the agricultural sector. This technology will be useful to farmers at every stage of agriculture and will make their lives easier. Useful technologies based on artificial intelligence were showcased at the Agri Hackathon held in Pune.

“The state government has created AI chatbots. So that the doubts of the farmers can be resolved in their own language. The government has tied up with Google to suggest solutions to the traffic problems in Pune with the help of artificial intelligence. So that the necessary information for traffic planning can be obtained immediately.

"This technology can be used in multiple ways to make human life easier. The state government has started 3 institutes related to artificial intelligence in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur in collaboration with Microsoft. These institutes will work in various fields like law and order, administration, agriculture, technology and along with this citizens will be trained on the basic knowledge of artificial intelligence,” he said.

CM Fadnavis stated that the spread of artificial intelligence has sparked a debate about the challenges facing society. In particular, questions are being raised about the impact of artificial intelligence on employment.

“Similar doubts were raised regarding the internet and computer revolution in the nineties but the country turned this revolution into an opportunity and Indians established their dominance in the field of information technology in the world. Today, we have an opportunity to take the lead in this field by bringing the knowledge of the field of 'AI' to the common people,” remarked the chief minister.

