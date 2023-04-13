Elderly woman brutally murdered in Delhi by domestic help, associate

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) An elderly woman was brutally murdered by her domestic help with the help of an associate in Delhi's Dwarka area, police said, adding the two accused have been detained.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Om Vihar.

At around 2.30 p.m., the Bindapur police station received information regarding a murder in the area, following which a team immediately rushed to the spot.

"The woman identified as Usha was found murdered in her home," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

"Based on CCTV footage, it was suspected that a girl who works as a domestic help along with a male accomplice committed the crime," said the official.

During investigation, the police found that the victim's family did not carry out any verification process of the domestic help'.

"This had led to difficulties in finding out any details about the girl. Even basic details like a phone number were not available," said the DCP.

"However, multiple teams worked professionally and effectively to identify both the accused. They were tracked and finally detained at the Gorakhpur railway station in a late night operation in coordination with Uttar Pradesh Police," he said, adding that their interrogation is going on.

More details are awaited.

This latest incident comes just days after an elderly couple were found murdered in their home in the city's Gokulpuri area.

The accused in the double murder was the couple's daughter-in-law, who plotted the murder along with her boyfriend and another friend.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.