Curated By: Chef Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef, ITC Limited (Hotels Division)

Pearl Millet (Bajra) and Jaggery Pancakes with the goodness of sunflower seeds

INGREDIENTS

Pearl millet (Bajra) flour: ½ cup

Boiled bajra: ¼ cup

Toasted sunflower seeds: 4 tbsp

Whole wheat flour: 1 ½ cup

Ragi flour: ¼ cup

Refined flour: ½ cup

Boiled broken wheat: 4 tbsp

Baking powder: 2 ½ tsp

Salt: ½ tsp

Jaggery powder: 1 tsp

Whole eggs: 2

Melted butter: 2 tbsp

Milk: 1 ½ cup

Baking powder: 2 tsp

Baking soda: 1 tsp

Curd: 4 tbsp

METHOD

In a bowl mix all the ingredients together and keep the melted butter aside.

Fold in the melted butter to make a smooth batter.

Adjust the consistency with some milk if needed.

Heat the griddle to medium heat with some butter and pour a ladle of the batter onto the griddle.

Cook until golden brown on both the sides and serve with maple syrup or passion fruit jam.

Preparation Time: 10 min; Cooking Time: 15 min; To Serve: 3

Foxtail Millet (Kangani) Paniyaram

INGREDIENTS

For the Foxtail Millet Batter

Foxtail Millet: 1 cup

Split white urad Dal: 1 ½ cups

Fenugreek seeds: 1tsp

For the tempering

Onion: 1 [chopped]

Capsicum deseeded: 3 tbsp [chopped]

Chana Dal [Bengal gram]: 1 tsp

Urad Dal: 1 tsp

Mustard Seeds: 1 tsp

Ginger: 1 tsp [chopped]

Green chili: 2 tsp [chopped]

Curry leaves: 2 sprigs

Coriander leaves: 2 sprigs

Sesame oil: 3 tbsp

Salt: To taste

METHOD

Take two medium-sized bowls. Wash and soak the millets and urad dal separately along with fenugreek seeds in another. Soak for at least 8 hours.

Drain the excess water from both the soaked millets and urad dal.

Blend urad dal and fenugreek seeds along with just enough water to make a thick and smooth batter. Grind the Foxtail millet similarly and keep aside.

Add this to the urad dal batter, add 2 teaspoons of salt and stir well to combine. Ferment the batter for 5 to 6 hours or overnight.

Once the batter is fermented, gently stir stirso as to not release the air pockets careful to not release the air pockets.

For the Tempering

Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, let it splutter and add Bengal gram, urad dal and fry.

Add onion, capsicum, ginger, curry leaves, green chili and sauté. · Finally add coriander and mix well.

Add the sautéed ingredients to the batter and stir well.

Heat the paniyaram pan (iron casting tastes better than other material) and grease with oil. Pour the batter in Paniyarammould, cover with a lid and cook for 2 min.

Flip over and pour 1 tbsp of oil around the paniyaram again cook for 2 minutes.

Cut off heat, transfer to a serving plate. Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes; Cooking Time: 15 minutes; To Serve: 3

Mysore Bonda with Sorghum Flour and Coconut (Jowar and Coconut Flour Dumplings)

INGREDIENTS

Whole urad dal: ½ Cup

Green chili: 1

Rice flour: ¼ Cup

Coconut flour: 1 tbsp

Sorghum flour: ¼ Cup

Whole black pepper: 1 tsp

Thinly sliced coconut bits: 1 tbsp

Asafoetida: 1/4 tsp

Curry leaves: 1 Tsp

Coriander leaves: 1 Tsp (chopped)

Salt to taste

Refined oil (for frying): 2 cups

METHOD

Wash and soak urad dal for 30-40 minutes.

Drain the water completely and grind to a smooth paste adding a little water. Add green chili and salt while grinding.

Take the ground dal in a bowl, add sorghum, coconut & rice flour, whole black pepper, coconut bits, asafoetida, curry leaves and coriander leaves. Mix well.

Heat oil in a wok and on a medium flame. Keep a bowl of water ready. Wet your fingers in the water, take a little batter, shape into a ball and gently drop it into the oil. Use thumb to gently push the ball shaped batter into the oil.

Fry until golden brown.

Remove it in a colander covered with kitchen towel to drain off excess oil.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes; Cooking Time: 15 minutes; To Serve: 3

Also Read: Ugadi Pachadi Recipe, Check Here