ED recovers incriminating documents during raid at premises linked to Rajasthan officer

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it recently carried out search operations at two residential premises in Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) in a PMLA case lodged against Ved Prakash Yadav, then Joint Director of the department of Information and Technology (DoIT), Rajasthan. During the search operations, sale deeds of properties, various incriminating documents and electronic device were recovered and seized by the ED

The ED placed Yadav under arrest on August 9. The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by ACB, Rajasthan Police, under various sections of IPC against Yadav.

The FIR alleged that during file scanning work at the UID Branch of DoIT & C, two bags were found in an Almirah in the basement filled with denomination bank notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 amounting to Rs 2.31 crore and one gold bar of one kg valued at Rs 61.80 Lakh allegedly belonging to Yadav.

The ACB, Jaipur filed charge sheet against him for acquiring Disproportionate Assets (DA) to the tune of Rs 3.35 crore during the period 1994 to 2023.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.