Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan start title defense with 1-0 win over Downtown Heroes

Kolkata, July 27 (IANS) Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant started their title defense with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Downtown Heroes FC in the opening game of the Durand Cup which was played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Assistant Coach Bastab Roy named a starting eleven with a mix of first-team players and the reserves including new signing Tom Aldred and regulars Asish Rai, Glan Martins and Abhishek Suryavanshi.

It was the team from Kashmir that started brightly in attack with Mohammad Inam testing Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Syed Hussain Bukhari inside ten minutes with a shot on target.

They were taking advantage of ‘The Mariners’ mistakes and lack of coordination in creating better openings but failed to convert those chances with the final touch missing in front of goal.

Mohun Bagan started the second half better, keeping the ball and looking promising while going forward with Taison Singh, Suhail Bhat and Salahudheen Adnan finding space in the Downtown Heroes half.

Even though the Kolkata side managed its first shot on target in the 60th minute, they were moving the ball forward with much more intent.

The Mariners broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute through a wonderful team move. Taison slipped a ball through for the overlapping Asish Rai and the right back found Suhail Bhat free inside the six-yard box and the Kashmiri striker slotted the ball inside an empty net to give his team the lead.

Downtown Heroes tried to put pressure after conceding but could not break the defence of Mohun Bagan who kept it tight at the back and managed the rest of the game well including the eight minutes of injury time.

Suhail Bhat was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.