Dry weather, mainly clear sky expected in J&K today

Srinagar, March 28 (IANS) Weather was mainly clear in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that dry weather with mainly clear sky is expected during the next 24 hours.

"Dry weather with mainly clear sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 4.7, Pahalgam minus 0.6 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 7, Kargil minus 0.5 and Leh minus 5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.7, Katra 13, Batote 7.3, Banihal 5.4 and Bhaderwah 4.6 as the minimum temperature.

