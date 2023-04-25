Dry, warmer weather likely in J&K

Srinagar, April 25 (IANS) Weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir as the Met Office has forecast mainly dry and warmer weather during the next 24 hours.

"Mainly dry warmer weather with clear sky is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the Met Department said.

Srinagar had 8.3, Pahalgam 1.6 and Gulmarg 4.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

In Ladakh region, Kargil recorded 3.1 and Leh minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Jammu registered 20.6, Katra 16.1, Batote 10.7, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 7.9.

