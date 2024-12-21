Drugs worth Rs 78 crore seized in Tripura, one held

Agartala, Dec 21 (IANS) In a major haul, the Assam Rifles in coordination with the other law enforcing agencies on Saturday seized 3.9 lakh methamphetamine tablets valued at around Rs 78 crore and arrested a drug peddler in Tripura, officials said on Saturday.

Assam Rifles sources said that in a meticulously planned and flawlessly executed joint operation, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Department and Tripura Police, has dealt a major blow to the drug trafficking nexus in the northeastern region.

“Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the security forces intercepted and recovered an astonishing consignment of 3.9 lakh methamphetamine tablets valued Rs 78 crore in the international market from the Gonda Twisa areas in Dhalai district on Friday night,” the sources said.

The team apprehended Rakesh Miya (33), a resident of Melaghar in Sepahijala district.

“This monumental success highlights the unwavering commitment of the security forces to counter the menace of cross-border drug trafficking and safeguard the youth of the region. Methamphetamine tablets (Yaba tablets), infamous for their devastating effects on individuals and communities, are a known favourite of drug syndicates targeting vulnerable populations,” an Assam Rifles statement said.

It said that with Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state and security forces on high alert, this accomplishment showcases the synergy and vigilance of Assam Rifles, Customs, and Tripura Police in combating organised crime.

This successful crackdown reinforces Tripura’s position as a fortified barrier against drug syndicates and underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and prosperity in the state.

Further investigations are underway to dismantle the network behind this consignment, the statement said.

Between November 20 and December 20, various drugs including heroin and methamphetamine tablets valued at around Rs 280 crore were seized in Mizoram, Tripura and Assam.

All the drugs were seized in the three northeastern states after being smuggled from Myanmar.

Mizoram, southern Assam, and Tripura are an easy corridor for drugs ferrying after being smuggled from Myanmar.

Varied drugs, especially heroin and highly addictive methamphetamine tablets are often smuggled into the northeastern states of India from Myanmar, which shares a 1,643 km-long unfenced border with four northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km).

