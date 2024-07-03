UP doctors remove 5.5 kg tumour from woman's kidney

Lucknow, July 3 (IANS) Doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow have successfully removed a 5.5 kg tumour from a patient's kidney, they said.

According to reports, it is the second heaviest kidney tumour to be removed in India.

The patient is expected to be discharged next week.

The surgery, performed on June 27, took four hours and involved a complex procedure to extract the tumour that had spread to a major vein.

The patient, Madhuri, 56, a resident of Sahjana village in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, had been suffering from severe stomach pain for two years before receiving a diagnosis at RMLIMS.

Madhuri had sought treatment from various hospitals without relief before her family brought her to RMLIMS.

Doctors at the Urology department recommended a CT scan, which disclosed a 30-cm tumour in her left kidney.

Alok Srivastava, lead surgeon, RMLIMS, noted that the tumour had spread to a major vein, the inferior vena cava, responsible for transporting deoxygenated blood from the lower extremities and abdomen back to the heart.

"It is the second heaviest kidney tumour removed in India. The heaviest, weighing six kg, was removed at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi in 2019," Srivastava said.

The removal of a 5.4 kg kidney tumour from a 28-year-old woman at Sion Hospital in Mumbai in 2016 is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

