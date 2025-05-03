Director Pandiraj's film with Vijay Sethupathi titled 'Thalaivan Thalaivi'

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) The makers of National award winning director Pandiraj's next film, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead, on Saturday announced the title of the film as 'Thalaivan Thalaivi'.

Taking to its X timeline, well known production house Sathya Jyothi Films wrote, "Presenting you #VJS52 - Thalaivan Thalaivii | தலைவன் தலைவி ! A rugged love story!" and shared the link to an title announcement teaser.

Director Pandiraj, for his part, shared the link of the title announcement teaser saying, "#ThalaivanThalaivii A battlefield with kisses, a rugged love story."

The title teaser opens with only voices being heard in the background, even as a pan in a restaurant is heated and cooking starts.

It's evident that the first voice belongs to the mother of the hero. She tells the heroine, "You don't have to cook daughter-in-law. We will treat you like royalty." You then hear the hero's sister telling the heroine, who is addressed as Arasi (Queen),"You don't have to worry at all Arasi. You can lose any number of people for the sake of my brother."Finally, you hear Vijay Sethupathi saying, "You have left your parents behind and have come with me, because you like me. Just watch! I am going to look after you like a Queen. It will make your parents wonder why they didn't look after you this well."

The next visual has both Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon mincing the Kothu parotta (a popular dish in Tamil Nadu) on the pan. Nithya Menon asks Vijay Sethupathi, "Is this how you look after a queen?" He replies, "If you don't like, please leave to your father's palace." She then says to her, her home is a palace and the war of words intensifies...

The film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, has cinematography by M Sukumar. It has art direction by Veerasamar and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Stunts for the film, which also features Yogi Babu in a pivotal role, are by Kalai Kingson.

