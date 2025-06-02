Direct flight proposed between Hyderabad, Japan's Kitakyushu

Hyderabad, June 2 (IANS) Efforts are underway to establish direct flight connectivity between Hyderabad and the Japanese city of Kitakyushu, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday.

The announcement came as a delegation from Kitakyushu, led by Mayor Kazuhisa Takeuchi, met the Chief Minister here.

The Telangana government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kitakyushu to collaborate in areas such as environmental protection, waste management, and recycling.

Mayor Takeuchi’s visit to attend the Telangana Formation Day celebrations follows the Chief Minister’s visit to Japan in April, during which he toured Kitakyushu and held a meeting with the Mayor.

During that visit, Letters of Intent (LoIs) were signed with several Japanese institutions focused on environmental initiatives.

The Chief Minister stated that the state is forging new global partnerships to undertake innovative projects that will drive sustainable development and future growth.

Revanth Reddy was deeply inspired by the Eco-Town model of Kitakyushu during his visit. Motivated by that experience, the Telangana government signed several MoUs with Japanese firms to replicate a similar model in Hyderabad. This partnership will lay the foundation for a circular economy, zero emissions initiatives, and urban innovation, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office quoted him as saying.

The Chief Minister told the delegation government is also focusing on the revival and development of the Musi River as a key urban rejuvenation project. "Skill development for Telangana’s youth remains a top priority. Our students are eager to learn the Japanese language and explore opportunities in Japan. With your support, we plan to introduce Japanese language training for our aspiring youth," Revanth Reddy said.

He commended the leadership shown by Kitakyushu and felt that the city’s model of development aligns well with the vision of ‘Telangana Rising’.

He hoped that the friendship between the two regions would grow stronger and endure for a long time.

The meeting was also attended by several public representatives, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Chief Secretary K. Rama Krishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and other senior government officials.

