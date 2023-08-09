Despite unrest, BJP will win both LS seats in Manipur: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 9 (IANS) Apart from Assam, the other states in the northeast either have one or maximum two Lok Sabha seats.

However, at a strategic meeting that was convened in Guwahati on Wednesday to chalk out the strategy for next year’s general elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the saffron camp will consider the entire northeast as a single bloc and the party will focus on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the region equally.

At the meeting that was attended by the BJP chiefs of several northeastern states, Sarma claimed that despite the continuing unrest in Manipur, BJP will win both the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“Irrespective of the situation in Manipur, we will win both the LS seats there,” he said.

“In many states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, among others, there are around 30 Lok Sabha seats. If we consider the entire northeast as a single entity, we have a total of 25 seats. The plan must be to win all the seats, either by the BJP or its allies," he added.

According to the Assam Chief Minister, Congress sees the northeast as a combination of few small states.

"In fact, they want to make this region look even smaller. But the BJP believes that northeast is one and if all the 25 seats are won by the BJP-led coalition, this region will become a bigger political force in the entire country,” Sarma said.

He also advised to give more stress on the Lok Sabha seats that are unfavourable for the BJP.

“There is no doubt that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term. But the tally of the BJP must increase this time,” Sarma said.

