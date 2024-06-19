Despite China’s criticism, US delegation meets Dalai Lama, pushes for Tibet's autonomy

Dharamsala, June 19 (IANS) In a significant show of diplomatic power politics, a high-level bipartisan delegation from the US, comprising ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others, met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the latter's residence here despite criticism by China.

This move signals a potential escalation in diplomatic tensions as the US lawmakers asserted their stance on global human rights issues, pushing for the autonomy of Tibet within China.

“His Holiness Dalai Lama will live a long time and his legacy will live forever, but to you President of China, you will be gone and nobody will give you credit for anything,” said Pelosi, a long-time supporter of the Tibetan cause, while accusing China of not doing justice with Tibet.

Pelosi’s visit exemplifies solidarity and a commitment to global human rights, challenging Chinese policies.

Holding a copy of the Resolve Tibet Act, a bipartisan Bill to enhance US support for Tibet and promote dialogue between China and the Dalai Lama towards a peaceful resolution of the long-standing dispute, the Dalai Lama said, “The issue of Tibet is an issue of justice. It is not about a religious or political cause, but about the rights of the people to preserve their culture, language, and identity. The Tibetan struggle is a struggle for human rights and dignity.”

The copy of the Resolve Tibet Act was presented by the Congressional delegation led by Chairman Michael McCaul, Nicole Malliotakis, Gregory W Meeks, Jim McGovern, Ami Bera, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, besides Pelosi, who were seen waving American and Tibetan flags.

The bipartisan delegation flew into Dharamsala on Tuesday to meet the 88-year-old Nobel peace laureate and other top officials of the Tibetan government-in-exile.

Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering said, “Grateful for your instrumental leadership in sponsoring and ensuring the passage of the Resolve Tibet Act in the US Congress. We are just one step away from this becoming a law, which will significantly add value to the middle-way policy advocated by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the CTA.”

At the felicitation ceremony, Republican representative McCaul said the Bill reaffirms America's support for the Tibetan right to self-determination.

“Just this week our delegation received a letter from the Chinese Communist Party, warning us not to come here... But we did not let the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) intimidate us for we are here today,” McCaul said.

Beijing, which considers the Dalai Lama a ‘separatist’, had said that it was seriously concerned about the visit of the US lawmakers to Dharamsala.

The US delegation visit came a day ahead of a planned trip by the Dalai Lama to the US to undergo medical treatment for his knees. However, his office told IANS that there will be no public engagement, including public audiences, of the Dalai Lama during the visit.

The Dalai Lama has been living in self-imposed exile in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.