From denial to evidence: How NADRA cards nail Pakistan’s hand in Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) It is a well known fact that in the aftermath of every terrorist attack in India, Pakistan has denied any hand in the same. Be it Mumbai 26/11, Uri, Pahalgam or Pulwama, Pakistan has always tried it to pass it off as an attack carried out by the locals.

However, for Pakistan, the scenario may be different when it comes to the Pahalgam attack in which 26 innocent lives were lost. After the attack, The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack. However, at the insistence of Pakistan, the outfit, which is a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, was quick to take its claim.

After the Pahalgam attack, India retaliated with Operation Sindoor. However, the terrorists who carried out the attack remained at large. It was only after 90 days that the security forces gunned them down.

Preliminary investigations have shown that there is a direct Pakistan link to the attack. At first, it was said that there was a local involvement, but further probing showed that all three terrorists were of Pakistani origin.

The key evidence that the agencies have managed to get is the NADRA card details of the terrorists that were found on their phones. The NADRA cards are computerised national identity cards that are issued by the National Database and Registration Authority, a Pakistan government agency.

The NADRA card is the main identification document for Pakistani citizens, both in their country as well as overseas. The finding of the NADRA cards are a major link to Pakistan.

The fact that these card details were found on the phones of terrorists makes it clear that they were of Pakistani origin. Such cards are not issued to local terrorists, and it is typically found on those who are of Pakistani origin.

Another crucial piece of evidence that the investigators have gathered ar the LoRa (long range) communication sets from the slain terrorists. The LoRa sets will help the investigating agencies pin down Pakistan’s role further in the attack.

The data from the LoRa sets will help the investigators gather data, which may help them trace the movement of the terrorists. This would not only throw up data relating to the location of the terrorists for the past couple of months, but will also help ascertain the country of manufacturing.

In recent times, terrorists have been using LoRa sets instead of satellite phones. LoRa sets, unlike satellite phones, provide secure communication over long distances. They do not rely on cellular networks of the internet. While the satellite phones are vulnerable to interception, LoRa sets are not.

The first time that the Indian agencies learnt that LoRa sets were being used was when some terrorists who were infiltrating the country were shot down. It was found that these sets were being used by terrorists not only to avoid detection, but also to communicate with their Pakistan-based handlers.

The terrorists who carried out the terror attack in Poonch-Rajour had also used LoRa sets. These sets are used in a custom-built encrypted radio. The messages cannot be intercepted, and this makes it hard to detect.

However, there are methods to discover the location when these sets are turned on. The range is, however, just 3-5 km, and detection becomes harder when used in a forested region.

In addition to the LoRA sets and details relating to the NADRA cards, the security forces in the aftermath have also recovered a 28-watt solar charger, a GoPro harness, three mobile chargers, needle and threads, medicines, a Swiss Military power bank, dry rations, tea powder, and a stove.

