Dengue cases surge in Tamil Nadu after recent rain

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) The recent heavy rain and water stagnation in Tamil Nadu have led to a significant surge in dengue cases.

According to the Tamil Nadu Health Department, the state has reported 23,815 dengue cases so far this year.

In November alone, there was an increase of 4,144 cases. Public health officials attribute the rise in dengue cases to the proliferation of Aedes mosquitoes, which thrive in stagnant water and are the primary vectors of dengue fever.

Currently, the daily count of dengue cases ranges from 120 to 150, with occasional spikes to 180. A steady increase in cases has been observed since July. A total of 2,766 cases were reported in July, 3994 in August, 4347 in September and 3,662 cases in October.

Dr T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, warned that dengue cases could further increase in the aftermath of the rains.

He urged the public to adopt safety measures and remain vigilant to prevent the disease.

Despite the spike in cases, the number of fatalities remained relatively low.

According to the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, 9,121 dengue cases and 12 deaths were reported in 2023.

Health officials credit medical camps and early identification of fever cases for reducing mortality rates, as patients are promptly referred for diagnostic tests and tertiary care.

Dr. Rajani Varrier, an entomologist, emphasised the importance of seeking timely medical care.

“In most cases of dengue-related deaths, delays in seeking medical attention have been a concern. If fever persists for two days or more, it is critical to undergo diagnostic investigations,” she said.

Dr Varrier also stressed the need for active intervention by domestic breeding checkers and fogging personnel to control mosquito populations.

She urged the state health department to intensify efforts to clear mosquito breeding sites in the coming weeks, as dengue cases typically rise until January.

