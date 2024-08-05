Democracy has taken deep roots in J&K in last 5 years: L-G

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) While commemorating the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday said that democracy has taken deep roots in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years.

He said that enduring peace is gradually returning to Jammu and Kashmir and this achievement belongs to all citizens, adding that economically deprived sections of the society have been empowered while the overall economy of J&K has been growing at an impressive pace.

He said that the participation and record voter turnout in the recently held Lok Sabha election is a testimony to people's faith in the constitution and internalisation of the spirit of democracy.

He said that the J&K administration has kept the flame of inclusive development and social equality burning in the last five years, adding that the rapid growth and transformation in sectors like health, education, public works, urban and rural development and power over the past five years is unprecedented in J&K’s history.

“The period after 5th August 2019 bears sufficient proof that women, youth, farmers and entrepreneurs have excelled themselves and they are wholeheartedly contributing to the sacred duty of nation-building,” he said.

He said that J&K is witnessing an era of peace, progress and prosperity while the schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and other public institutions are functioning without any disturbances.

“Earlier practice of daily hartals, strikes, stone pelting and bandhs are things of the past now. J&K is certainly on the march,” he said.

He added that J&K has made sufficient progress especially, in the areas of infrastructure development, tourism, industrialisation, social security, employment generation, livelihood creation, public outreach, transparency and providing basic facilities.

“The G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting opened new avenues for the global partnership that helped in tapping the tourism potential of J&K,” he said.

He said that J&K has recorded 2.11 crore tourist visits during 2023 which is the highest ever, adding that the tourism initiatives have not only showcased the mesmerising beauty of J&K but have also spotlighted its culture and heritage.

He said that investment proposals worth Rs 1,26,582 crore with an expected employment potential of 4.74 lakh persons have also been received for setting up of industrial units in J&K.

