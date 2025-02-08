‘Delhiites expressed faith in PM Modi’s leadership’: Nitish Kumar on Delhi results

Patna, Feb 8 (IANS) Reacting to the BJP’s win in the Delhi Assembly election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that the people of Delhi have expressed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The Chief Minister took to the social media platform ‘X’ to acknowledge the BJP’s success, saying, “Congratulations and best wishes to the Bharatiya Janata Party on its victory with a huge majority in the Delhi Assembly elections.”

Expressing his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar further added: "The people of Delhi have expressed their full faith in the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many congratulations to the respected Prime Minister for this historic victory."

The BJP bounced back to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years. The party had led an aggressive campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), focusing on issues such as corruption, and governance.

Several high-profile AAP leaders faced electoral defeat, including Arvind Kejriwal lost from New Delhi seat, Manish Sisodia lost the Jangpura seat and Satyendar Jain lost his election.

However, outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her Kalkaji seat after a closely contested battle. The elections, held on February 5, saw a 60.54 per cent voter turnout across Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies.

Most exit polls had already predicted the BJP’s return to power, which was ultimately confirmed with the decisive mandate.

BJP state chief and Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal also congratulated the people of Delhi, calling the victory a clear mandate for PM Modi’s leadership.

"We have won Delhi, and now it is Bihar’s turn. This victory is not just political—it reflects the trust of the people in PM Modi’s guarantees. The arrogant leadership and misgovernance of AAP has come to an end," said Jaiswal.

He further criticised AAP’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, accusing Kejriwal’s government of forcibly evicting Purvanchali migrants from Delhi instead of helping them during the pandemic.

"This election result is a stamp of faith in the NDA. The people of Delhi have completely rejected dynastic and corrupt parties," he added.

