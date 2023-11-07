Delhi minister hits back as LG's Office says AAP govt 'lied' to Delhi public on odd-even scheme (Lead)

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the LG is being misled by his officials, hours after LG's Office functionaries claimed the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government misled and lied to the people in the matter of odd-even scheme to counter the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

The officials said that the file to this effect clearly shows that no decision has been taken about implementation of odd-even scheme yet.

But, Rai said that the file they are referring to is dated November 4.

"On the basis of this file, the CAQM implemented GRAP-IV. And on November 6, the CM called a meet on air pollution at the Delhi Secretariat. It was decided in this meet that the odd-even scheme will be implemented from November 13 to 20," he said, adding that the process to send this file is still on.

Rai said that the Environment Department will send the file to LG and asked the LG's Office why they are quoting a previous file.

Earlier, an LG official functionary claimed that "the much publicised odd-even scheme to fight air pollution post Diwali, that was announced by the AAP government on Monday is nothing but an attempt to mislead people and courts to divert attention from the on-going severe crisis in the Capital caused by air pollution".

They said that the file to this effect clearly shows that the decision to implement the odd-even scheme as a part of measures under GRAP-IV, was not approved by Environment Minister Rai.

"Subsequently, CM Arvind Kejriwal’s office conveyed his approval to deferring a decision on odd-even plying of vehicles, as proposed by Gopal Rai, since the CM was out of town," the official said.

The officials claimed that the AAP government approved all proposals under GRAP-IV except for odd-even scheme. Other measures under GRAP-IV includes: physical classes for all classes up to class 11 to be discontinued and lessons to be conducted online; all public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength, and all colleges/educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities to be closed.

Under the odd-even policy, vehicles plying in Delhi are required to run on odd-even basis of registration numbers.

"Gopal Rai and the Chief Minister approved all proposals except that about odd-even plying of vehicles, where they wanted a decision on implementation to be taken after advice from experts," the official said.

The file was subsequently sent to the LG Secretariat for the LG’s approval. The LG Secretariat has flagged this deliberate misrepresentation in its nothings to the CM's Office.

