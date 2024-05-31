Delhi hospital fire tragedy: One more infant succumbs to injuries

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) One more infant -- around 2 months old -- who was rescued after a fire broke out at Baby Care New Born Hospital here in the Vivek Vihar area, succumbed to injuries during treatment on Friday, an official said, adding that the death toll from the tragedy has now risen to seven.

"She succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. Further probe in connection with the fire incident is going on," a senior police officer said without divulging more details on the case.

The fire incident happened on May 25.

"In the hospital, there were 12 newborn babies admitted and one was already dead before the fire incident. All the 12 newborn babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital, for treatment. Six died during the treatment," said the official.

As per police sources, Baby Care New Born Child Hospital flouted the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the storage of oxygen cylinders.

According to an MHA circular dated April 23, 2021, on guidelines for the safe storage, transportation, and handling of liquid oxygen for medical use, oxygen must be kept at least 20 feet away from flammables and combustibles.

Additionally, "No Smoking" and "No Open Flames" signs must be posted.

Delhi Police has arrested the hospital owner and the doctor on duty at the hospital in connection with the incident.

The owner was identified as Naveen Kichi, a resident of Bhairon Enclave, Paschim Vihar while the doctor was identified as Aaksh (26), a resident of district Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

