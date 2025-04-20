Delhi govt flags off 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her Cabinet, flagged off 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers on Sunday to address the pressing water needs of the national capital as temperatures rise.

The event, held at Nirankari Ground in Burari, marks a significant step towards improving water supply, especially in areas with no or limited access to piped water.

The Delhi Jal Board, which is overseeing the initiative, stated that a newly established Command Centre at Nirankari Ground will monitor the real-time movement, speed, and delivery of all 1,111 tankers. This monitoring system will ensure that water reaches the intended destinations promptly and efficiently.

This project is part of the Delhi Jal Board's broader initiative to modernise the city's water infrastructure. In addition to improving access to water, the Board aims to crack down on water theft, misuse, and uneven distribution through strict monitoring and transparent delivery systems.

While launching the initiative, CM Gupta used the occasion to launch a sharp attack on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, accusing it of widespread corruption and financial mismanagement.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma, who inspected the site before the rollout, stressed that the GPS tracking system will ensure accountability and end the operations of tanker mafias that have long plagued the city.

"Under our government's transparency model and as India completes 10 years of Digital India under PM Modi, we've connected the Delhi Jal Board to a fully digital IT dashboard at our headquarters in Jhandewalan," Verma said.

"This is the same Delhi Jal Board department that once had a very negative reputation for its officers and operations. But after 10 years of misrule, and just 10 weeks of Rekha Gupta's leadership, we've shown results. The previous government made Delhi a swamp. We've managed to bloom a lotus in that swamp and will continue to do so," he added.

BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, were present at the ceremony and echoed similar sentiments.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "Tankers were the most important thing for the people of Delhi during the scorching summers. Additionally, these tankers are equipped with trackers to ensure transparency and accountability. This is done to ensure that the people do not face any problem."

Another Delhi BJP MP, Yogender Chandolia, blamed the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government for allowing tanker mafias to exploit Delhiites.

"Today is a historic day for Delhi. Earlier, the corrupt government of Kejriwal made the people suffer by facilitating the tanker mafia. These tanker mafias used to steal water and sell it at increased prices. Now, with the new GPS, they would not be able to do so," he told IANS.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Ravinder Negi said, "The tanker mafias will be tackled with this new system. With this new initiative, the people of Delhi will not face any problem related to water during summer."

