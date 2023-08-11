Delhi govt bans mobile phones in classrooms

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Delhi government's Education Department on Thursday issued an advisory banning mobile phones in all government and private school classrooms.

It has also urges parents to ensure their children do not bring cell phones to the school.

"Mobile phone is one of the most commonly used gadgets in today's life irrespective of whether they are students, teachers, professionals or others. Hence, it is imperative for us to reflect on this over dependence on technological interventions which can have both positive and negative repercussion as an overuse of smartphone can result in higher levels on depression, anxiety, social isolation, hyper-activity, hyper-tension, sleep loss and poor eyesight. It can cause distractions in the learning process and can negatively impact academic performance, life satisfaction, face-to-face conversation quality, connection and closeness," read the advisory.

It also noted that the incidents of bullying and harassment, transmission of explicit images, photographing, recording or uploading inappropriate contents are also likely negatives that are detrimental to the social fabric as well as future of a child.

"Hence, the use of mobile phones definitely needs to be regulated in school premises and therefore all stakeholders connected with school education such as students, parents, teachers and the heads of schools need to arrive at a consensus on the minimum use of mobile phones in their school so that a more meaningful learning atmosphere can be maintained in the classroom which makes for a better ambience and school environment for the students," the advisory says.

It further states that the parents are requested to ensure that their wards do not carry mobile phones in the school premises. In case, students bring mobile phones to the school, then the school authorities shall make adequate and appropriate arrangements for safe custody using lockers, other systems etc. where the mobile phones can be deposited and returned to the students while leaving the schools.

"Mobile phones should strictly not be allowed in the classrooms. Further, teachers and other staff are restrained from using mobiles during the teaching learning activities i.e. in classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories and library etc," the advisory reads.

