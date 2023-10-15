Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Nellore International Airport Limited MD in cheque bounce case

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Vankayalapati Umesh, the Managing Director (MD) of Nellore International Airport Limited (NIAL) due to his failure to appear in a cheque bounce case involving an amount of Rs 3 crore.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shikha Chahal of Saket Courts noted a lack of valid reason for Umesh's non-appearance.

The court observed that during the previous hearing, the accused had sought an adjournment to furnish bail bonds and engage a lawyer.

However, there was no justifiable cause for his absence during the recent hearing.

The court noted that the case is currently at the stage of bail bond verification and settlement.

As the parties involved have not reached a settlement, the case is proceeding on its merits.

The complainant company, ANS Construction Pvt. Ltd., alleged that Hyderabad-based NIAL had offered a Rs 100 crore contract to their Delhi-based company, taking Rs 3 crore as Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).

However, neither the contract was awarded nor was the EMD returned.

Subsequently, multiple cheques totaling Rs 3 crore were given to return the EMD but one of the cheques bounced.

The complainant's counsel Utkarsh Singh pointed out that despite being given time to settle the dispute, the accused did not approach for settlement nor did he appear before the court.

The court observed that the accused is well aware of the ongoing legal proceedings and appeared to be intentionally evading the process of law through his continued non-appearance.

The court's order stated: "Issue NBWs against the accused through SHO concerned on the filing of PF within 14 days, returnable on the next date of hearing. Steps be taken within 14 days."

The matter has been listed for hearing next on November 22.

