Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 20-day cleanliness drive starting tomorrow

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Launching mission ‘Badal Rahi Hai Dilli’, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a 20-day extensive cleanliness drive in the city, promising to act on a ‘war footing’ to beautify the national capital’s public spaces and remove encroachment.

Addressing mediapersons, the Chief Minister said: “In a first, the government is aiming to initiate cleanliness in the city twice a day – once at 8 a.m. and again in the evening.”

A collective effort will iron out issues related to the multiplicity of agencies, she said, adding, “Thanks to people, we have a triple-engine government in the city and our aim is to bring about a perceptible change starting tomorrow,” she said, describing the new effort as a result of each electorate’s valuable vote.

“The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now be reflected in every corner of the city. Swachh Dilli will be our mission, and we are going to move in that direction,” she said.

“Our mission is ‘Badal Rahi Hai Dilli’. We have instructed officials that all corners and public spaces must be spruced up. Each District Magistrate will be responsible for his area and other officials will also be held accountable,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioners of Police will be held accountable in case of laxity in terms of safety or encroachment on pavements and public spaces, she said.

“The entire administration will be responsible for ensuring that there are no dark spots and CCTV cameras are functional,” she said.

Construction waste and garbage will be removed under the watch of senior MCD officials, she said.

“We need to the backlog of years of neglect and collection of waste and garbage,” she said, even people have started commenting on social media that “Delhi is changing”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.