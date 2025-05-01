Delhi CM joins celebrations on Maharashtra, Gujarat Day

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Maharashtra and Gujarat Day was celebrated at Delhi Secretariat on Thursday in keeping with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's earlier decision to celebrate the foundation days of various states in a zealous and dignified manner.

The Chief Minister also participated in the cultural programme organised by the Department of Art, Culture and Language on the occasion of Maharashtra and Gujarat Day.

She said: "Millions of citizens of Maharashtra and Gujarat reside in Delhi, who through their hard work, dedication and diligence, are contributing significantly to the progress of not only their states but the entire country. The citizens of these states have played an important role in shaping the politics, economy and cultural development of India."

The objective of the programme was to showcase the glorious cultural heritage, living traditions and historical legacy of Maharashtra and Gujarat, said an official.

About 40 artists associated with Sahitya Kala Parishad gave captivating performances of folk dance, music, drama and traditional arts. These programmes brought alive the diverse cultural images of both the states, said the official.

The presentation of traditional folk dances of Maharashtra like Lavani, Hudo and Lezim and Garba and Dandiya Raas of Gujarat mesmerised the audience, said the official.

“When male and female artists dressed in traditional costumes performed dances, a unique scene of enthusiasm and excitement was seen on the Secretariat premises. Employees of the Secretariat were also seen participating in the programme,” said a statement.

On this occasion, a special exhibition was also organised to showcase the artistic traditions, craftsmanship and cultural symbols of both the states, which made the visitors aware of the artistic talent and cultural richness of these states, it said.

Minister of Art, Culture and Language Kapil Mishra said, "Maharashtra and Gujarat are prominent states of India not only from cultural point of view but also from social and economic point of view.

“The rich heritage, inspiring traditions and historical contribution of these states are a matter of pride for the country."

