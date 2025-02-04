Delhi CM Atishi’s PA caught with Rs 5 lakh, claims BJP

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) With just a few hours left for the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP on Tuesday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s Personal Assistant (PA) was caught with Rs 5 lakh, which he wanted to distribute among the voters.

“Delhi CM Atishi Marlena's PA caught with Rs 5 lakh in Girikhand Nagar. FIR lodged. A conspiracy is being hatched to buy voters in Kalkaji,” BJP In-charge of National Information & Technology Dept Amit Malviya wrote on X.

Earlier, an FIR was also filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a police station in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district over remarks on 'poisoning' of the water of Yamuna river, sources said on Tuesday.

Both the developments have come just hours before the polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly which is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Also, on Tuesday, during an interaction with IANS, Kejriwal’s former associate and veteran social activist, Anna Hazare, slammed the former Delhi Chief Minister, saying, "Initially, Arvind was with me, but as soon as power and money clouded his thoughts, things changed."

He went on to explain that when Kejriwal focused on running the liquor shop business and abandoned the principles they once shared, he chose not to continue with him.

"I was invited to join the party, but I refused, I won’t be part of it," Hazare added.

On the issue of Kejriwal and Sisodia’s legal troubles, Hazare firmly stated, "Those who commit bad deeds will have to go to jail. Our country operates according to the law."

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on Wednesday (February 5) and the ballots will be counted on February 8.

The ruling AAP faces a stiff challenge from a resurgent BJP as it (AAP) eyes a return to power for the third consecutive time.

Besides, the Congress, which failed to make much of an impact in the previous elections, would also be looking to put up a better show.

