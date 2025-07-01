Delhi bans fuel for old vehicles from today, July 1

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) In a major step toward combating vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has begun enforcing strict new rules on End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles starting Tuesday.

As per the directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), all petrol pumps across the National Capital Territory (NCT) will deny fuel to old vehicles identified through AI-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

From Tuesday onwards, EOL vehicles, those that have exceeded their legal age limit of 10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol vehicles, will not be allowed to refuel at petrol or diesel stations. These vehicles will also be liable for hefty fines if found in public places.

Four-wheeler owners found violating the rule will be fined Rs 10,000, while two-wheeler owners will face a penalty of Rs 5,000.

AI-enabled cameras installed at petrol stations will automatically identify outdated vehicles using number plate data. Once recognised, these vehicles will be flagged in the system, preventing fuel issuance.

Petrol pump operators have expressed cautious optimism about the implementation. Sanjay Dedha, manager of a petrol pump in Vivek Vihar, said, “The Delhi government has installed the system. Let’s see from today, if vehicles within that category come. We are waiting to see if the system works fine. If there are any server-related hiccups, we will physically identify old vehicles and not provide petrol or diesel to them.”

Bharat Petroleum, Lal Kuan, Supervisor Ram Lagan Shukla said, "It has come into effect from today, the 1st of the month, that vehicles running on petrol which are over 15 years old will not be given petrol here. We will check the condition of the vehicle and its documents as well."

The new enforcement policy is part of a broader plan to reduce emissions and improve air quality in the capital, which frequently ranks among the world’s most polluted cities.

Authorities have also announced that EOL vehicles found parked in public places or near fuel stations will be seized starting Tuesday.

Vehicle owners in Delhi are advised to verify the registration status of their vehicles and avoid using outdated vehicles to prevent penalties and seizure.

