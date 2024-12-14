Decades-old temple re-opens after 46 years in UP's Sambhal

Lucknow, Dec 14 (IANS) In a significant development, a Shiv temple was reopened after 46 years on Saturday in the Khaggu Sarai area in Uttar Pradesh' Sambhal.

The decades-old temple, currently in shambles and being encroached upon, has remained closed since 1978.

The "discovery" of the temple came while the city administration along with UP Police was conducting a drive against anti-encroachment and power theft.

According to Sambhal CO Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, there were some inputs about the temple area being encroached upon by residents.

"When we inspected the location, we found a temple here," he said.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, the patron of Nagar Hindu Sabha, said that the temple has been re-opened after 1978.

Further speaking to newspersons, Rastogi said he and his family lived in the temple but sold their house years ago and left this area.

"We left this area and were unable to upkeep this temple. The temple was closed because no priests could live there. The temple was closed since 1978 and today it has been opened," he further said.

Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra, speaking to newspersons, said that the encroachment from the temple and its premises has been removed. She said that the police team stumbled upon the temple during a campaign against electricity theft by locals.

The temple "discovery" in Sambhal assumes significance in light of the recent controversy and violent clashes between Sambhal locals and the police over a court-ordered ASI survey of the city's Jama masjid, a Mughal-era mosque.

The clashes in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during the mosque survey. Violence broke out as locals along with "outsiders" gathered near the mosque and resorted to stone-pelting and arson. The incident resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to several others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.