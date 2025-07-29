Debate on return of Cong chief Kharge to K'taka politics is okay, but not in public: Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 29 (IANS) Commenting on the ongoing discussion regarding the possible return of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to state politics, Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that while debate on the matter is acceptable, such discussions should not be held in public.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Dy CM Shivakumar, responding to a question about Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement expressing disappointment over being denied the Chief Minister’s post in 1999, said, “Of course, he has expressed himself. What’s wrong with that? What is wrong in expressing one’s pain and feelings?”

“He is a senior leader who has contributed significantly to the party. There is nothing wrong with what he said. He has simply shared his emotions,” he added.

When asked about the growing debate around Kharge’s return to Karnataka politics, Shivakumar said, “Let them discuss. What’s wrong in debating? Let them say whatever they want. They are just expressing their opinions. But such opinions should not be shared publicly.”

Commenting on the criticism over Kharge’s remarks by BJP leaders, Shivakumar said, “Let the BJP set its own house in order first. Their party is in disarray, and there are many internal conspiracies. You’ve seen their comments.”

These statements have assumed significance, especially after Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara earlier in the day stated that there was nothing wrong if AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge returns to state politics.

When asked about the demand for Kharge's return to Karnataka by some Congress leaders, Parameshwara said, “There is nothing wrong with that. He holds a key decision-making position in our party. He is the one who decides who should be chosen as the Chief Minister. He is the AICC President. If he chooses to return to state politics, no one should object.”

The development has reignited the Dalit Chief Minister debate in Karnataka. In the state’s history, no Dalit leader has ever held the Chief Minister’s post. Sources indicate that appointing Kharge as Karnataka’s Chief Minister would be a masterstroke by the Congress high command, giving them the credit for elevating a Dalit leader to the top post for the first time in the state’s history.

If such a decision is made, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would have no choice but to accept it, and he would be compelled to welcome the move. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, who shares a good rapport with Kharge, is also unlikely to oppose the decision.

